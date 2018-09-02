Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Mueller has nothing to show

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Democrats’ 24/7, 18-month ”Russia collusion” campaign has turned into the Democrat/MSNBC version of Russian roulette. As of August 2018, Robert Mueller and his team have spent millions of dollars, eviewed hundreds of thousands of documents and heard testimony from countless witnesses, all of which has produced zero evidence of ”collusion” (to makes matters even more ludicrous for the Dems, there is no criminal statute called ”collusion” ).

All they have to show for it during this mousetrap operation is the Clinton million-dollar Steele dossier filled with Russian disinformation that fueled the phony FISA warrants. That is the real crime here. Like Paul Krugman’s election-night prediction that ”the stock market will never recover,” the Dems and the phony press struggle to try to get just one thing right. Pathetic, huh?

Stephen M. Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me