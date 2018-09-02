Letter to the editor: Don't trust Republicans

Can you ever trust the Republican Party again? Only the politicians who are leaving office stand up to President Trump. The rest of the Republican congressmen and senators love how Trump acts because winning is everything. but at what cost?

Republican politicians don’t want to stand up to Trump when it comes down to right and wrong. They can’t be worried about losing their jobs and source of income, because politicians who put one full term in get their pay and health care from day one of leaving office. Why, then, are Republican politicians so afraid of Trump?

A lot of people I’ve talked to wish Trump was gone. They are sick of his constant agitation of the masses. He is the worst president ever, yet so many Americans believe him and follow him like Germans did with Hitler.

Trump isn’t going to save the U.S.A. or “make it great again.” It is an impossible task. Nothing is being done with the national debt by those in power. Enjoy the lies and the feast while they last, Republicans.

George O. Curry

White