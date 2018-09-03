Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Government is a scam

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A law must consist of two parts: statute and regulation. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in U.S. v. Mersky that “regulations, called for by the statute itself, have the force of law … neither the statute nor the regulations are complete without the other, and only together do they have any force. In effect, therefore, the construction of one necessarily involves the construction of the other.”

I recently told a U.S. congressman that Robert Mueller’s Office of Special Counsel has no lawful authority and jurisdiction to prosecute anyone for anything. He replied that there is a regulation. When I responded that a regulation without a statute is a nullity, he said, “Yes, but, it’s discretionary on the part of the attorney general.” What? Then all law is discretionary and we have fake government as well as fake news.

The United States is a corporation (28 USC §3002(15)) as are all state, county and municipal fake governments — and we are actually controlled and extorted under corporate bylaws. It is all a scam, sham and fraud, and the politicians are tantamount to professional wrestlers. No offense to the wrestlers. Unless Americans, especially on the left, get deprogrammed of their brainwashing real soon and demand constitutional common-law government, we have, maybe, one more year left.

Mike Neely

Rochester, Beaver County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me