Letter to the editor: Government is a scam
Updated 4 hours ago
A law must consist of two parts: statute and regulation. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in U.S. v. Mersky that “regulations, called for by the statute itself, have the force of law … neither the statute nor the regulations are complete without the other, and only together do they have any force. In effect, therefore, the construction of one necessarily involves the construction of the other.”
I recently told a U.S. congressman that Robert Mueller’s Office of Special Counsel has no lawful authority and jurisdiction to prosecute anyone for anything. He replied that there is a regulation. When I responded that a regulation without a statute is a nullity, he said, “Yes, but, it’s discretionary on the part of the attorney general.” What? Then all law is discretionary and we have fake government as well as fake news.
The United States is a corporation (28 USC §3002(15)) as are all state, county and municipal fake governments — and we are actually controlled and extorted under corporate bylaws. It is all a scam, sham and fraud, and the politicians are tantamount to professional wrestlers. No offense to the wrestlers. Unless Americans, especially on the left, get deprogrammed of their brainwashing real soon and demand constitutional common-law government, we have, maybe, one more year left.
Mike Neely
Rochester, Beaver County