Letter to the editor: Is it really 'fake news'?
Updated 10 hours ago
Letter-writer Tom Gallant ( “Plenty of ‘fake news’,” Aug. 25, TribLIVE) writes that “there is plenty of ‘fake news’ being dispensed daily by the so-called ‘mainstream media.’” As an example, he cites the suspension of John Brennan’s security clearance, which he claims the mainstream media reported as “taking away his right to free speech.” That’s his paraphrase.
But let’s see what, for example, The Washington-Post’s Catherine Rampell actually said on this issue: “President Trump has used the weight of his office and the broader federal government to inflict financial damage upon critics, whistleblowers, journalists and peaceful protesters for exercising their rights to free speech.” This does not mean “taking away a right”; this means “political retribution for the exercise of that right.” She and others discussed additional examples of financial intimidation of those who speak out. This is not a fake news story; this a careful analysis of an important issue.
Mr. Gallant, the thing about the mainstream media is that it’s actually worth a thoughtful reading.
J.L. Murray
Jeannette