Letter to the editor: Proud of Trump's success

To answer Glenn R. Plummer’s letter “Ashamed of Trump’s 'success’,” (Aug. 20, TribLIVE): Maybe you need to look elsewhere for your answers instead of MSNBC, CNN and fake news.

I’m sure most people won’t take any of the tax breaks President Trump and the Republican party have given (all “no” votes by the Dems). I’m sure most people want to send more of their money overseas to pay for other countries, climate change and NATO (not paying fair share), and maybe billions more to Iran so they can kill millions more people.

I’m sure most people would give up more of their paychecks to pay for all the illegal immigrants coming into this country. Yes, Trump is trying to save our money by stopping this. Millions are spent on illegal drugs coming through our lax border; Trump, with his wall, would help many Americans. All “no” votes by Dems.

I’m sure most people would rather have a GDP of under 2 percent than the 4.1 percent under Trump. I’m sure most people would rather have more blacks, Hispanics and women out of work than to have them finding jobs thanks to Trump and his deregulation policy.

I’m sure most people would rather have their heart operated on by a plumber or dentist because they are perfect than by the best heart surgeon who has many faults and sins but wants to save their lives.

I am an ex-Democrat who says, “If I talk about others’ faults, I won’t use up so much paper telling all of my own.”

Joseph Tubbs

Curwensville