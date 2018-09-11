Letter to the editor: Mueller has plenty

Hard to believe people like letter-writer Stephen Sokol ( “Mueller has nothing to show,” Sept. 2, TribLIVE) can claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has nothing. Mueller has plenty. Already over 30 witches have been named and indicted; many have pleaded guilty and are cooperating. If he has nothing, why are Trump’s lawyers saying they will try to block the report?

I say to you “lock her up” people, let’s wait and see who goes to jail first. Hillary’s “crimes” have been thoroughly investigated and nothing illegal was found. Trump is a crook, through and through, as are many of his appointees, who are not exactly the “best people.”

Trump is the worst president in history. He is rapidly transforming our democracy into a dictatorship in support of himself and his rich donors. Since there aren’t enough rich people to get them elected, Fox News is there to persuade ignorant people that it is in their interest to vote Republican. Trump has overturned 76 environmental laws (Google it).

The sooner his voters can accept the obvious truth about this horrible man, the better the chance we can survive the damage before it is too late. I assume Sokol has no children, or he would be more worried about the country Trump will be leaving.

Al Duerig

Salem