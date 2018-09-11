Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Mueller has plenty

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Hard to believe people like letter-writer Stephen Sokol ( “Mueller has nothing to show,” Sept. 2, TribLIVE) can claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has nothing. Mueller has plenty. Already over 30 witches have been named and indicted; many have pleaded guilty and are cooperating. If he has nothing, why are Trump’s lawyers saying they will try to block the report?

I say to you “lock her up” people, let’s wait and see who goes to jail first. Hillary’s “crimes” have been thoroughly investigated and nothing illegal was found. Trump is a crook, through and through, as are many of his appointees, who are not exactly the “best people.”

Trump is the worst president in history. He is rapidly transforming our democracy into a dictatorship in support of himself and his rich donors. Since there aren’t enough rich people to get them elected, Fox News is there to persuade ignorant people that it is in their interest to vote Republican. Trump has overturned 76 environmental laws (Google it).

The sooner his voters can accept the obvious truth about this horrible man, the better the chance we can survive the damage before it is too late. I assume Sokol has no children, or he would be more worried about the country Trump will be leaving.

Al Duerig

Salem

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me