Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Stand for the anthem; it's the law

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

I’m very disappointed and sad with the NFL, NFL Players Association and the activists who demonstrated before a Steelers game last month. The president, vice president and millions of Americans are correct. Free speech does not extend to the workplace, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. It is a matter of law. Either we are a nation of law-abiding people or we are not.

All Americans should know and respect the price paid in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more. Go visit Omaha Beach, Iwo Jima, Battan, Pork Chop Hill or Khe Sanh. Take a knee and reflect. Then maybe we all could obey the law.

U.S. Code 301 states that when the national anthem is played and the flag displayed, people in uniform (and members of the armed forces and veterans not in uniform) should face the flag and salute. All others should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart; men not in uniform should remove hats with their right hand and hold them at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.

Oh, and should you want to whine about the word “should,” the legal definition of “should” means “obligation or duty.”

As an 83-year-old veteran and still working on my Christian walk, I pray God intervenes to set aside division and this display of a perceived hateful ingratitude.

Charles Horvat Jr.

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

