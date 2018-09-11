Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Thoughts on McCain, Casey, more

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018

My thoughts about some recent news.

Sen. John McCain was living proof that a good soldier isn’t always a good politician. Let’s hope his replacement is a true conservative and not another RINO.

It’s time for Sen. Bob Casey to be booted out of office. He got the job on his father’s reputation and George Soros’ money. We need someone to represent us in Washington who isn’t a clog in the D.C. swamp. The difference between the elder Casey and his son is like night and day.

We often hear that no one is above the law in America. Of course, there are exceptions, like O.J. Simpson, Ted Kennedy, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

I think President Trump is the best thing to hit Washington since President Reagan, regardless of fake news media, Hollywood, labor unions and so-called Russia meddling in our elections. When are we going to investigate Soros for election meddling?

A word to Arnold’s mayor: This radical group will never accept your apology and plans to disrupt future council meetings. My advice is to take care of normal business and then just adjourn the meeting. What we don’t need is mob rule. Council meetings should be for the benefit of Arnold citizens, not a forum for political correctness.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold

