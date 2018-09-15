Sounding off: Americans should welcome Robert Mueller's investigation

Regarding Stephen M. Sokol's letter " Mueller has nothing to show ": How do you know that the special counsel has "zero evidence"? Are you a member of the investigating team? Are you not concerned as an American that a foreign government may have interfered with the democratic process the citizens of this nation covet, thus requiring an investigation into this most grave of situations?

Forget politics. We're talking about a foreign government that may have decided who our next president would be. I don't know about you, but as an American, I want to know -- thus an investigation is essential. Five guilty pleas and 17 indictments leaves me to believe that, yes, there's enough material to go forward. It is the sworn duty and responsibility of the Department of Justice to investigate.

Yep, there's no criminal statute called "collusion," but there is a crime called treason. Let's pray that from the highest office of the land treason has not occurred.

Since you brought up the Clintons and "the Dems," let me remind you that the Clintons, and especially Hillary, have been investigated — by Republicans — 24/7 for years and years. Whitewater, Benghazi, the emails ... millions of taxpayers' money was spent, and what has it reaped? Nothing.

We are only 17 months into this investigation. Give the special prosecutor the time needed to make a thorough investigation. Regardless of the outcome, we can start the healing process of the country.

Jeffrey T. Hice, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Butler VA provides compassionate care

My husband, Tom, recently passed away in VA Butler Healthcare's Sergeant Joseph George Kusick VA Community Living Center. The week prior to his admission, he was given just three or four days to live.

When he arrived at the VA from a hospice care facility, he had bedsores all over his back. The VA doctor immediately ordered an air mattress and began caring for his back. They treated his back three times a day until all of the bedsores were healed. By God's blessing, he lived for five months after arriving at the VA center due to the exceptional care he received from every person who tended to him.

When he was admitted to the VA center, he could not swallow. Before he passed away, he was enjoying eating solid foods. The doctors and nurses treated him like he was going to survive even though they knew he wasn't. He was cared for with compassion, dedication and respect until he took his last breath.

Every medical facility should treat its patients the way my husband was treated. Thumbs up, Butler VA!

Shirley Vorp, Buffalo Township

Proud of Trump's success

To answer Glenn R. Plummer's letter " Ashamed of Trump's 'success' ": Maybe you need to look elsewhere for your answers instead of MSNBC, CNN and fake news.

I'm sure most people won't take any of the tax breaks President Trump and the Republican party have given (all "no" votes by the Dems). I'm sure most people want to send more of their money overseas to pay for other countries, climate change and NATO (not paying fair share), and maybe billions more to Iran so they can kill millions more people.

I'm sure most people would give up more of their paychecks to pay for all the illegal immigrants coming into this country. Yes, Trump is trying to save our money by stopping this. Millions are spent on illegal drugs coming through our lax border; Trump, with his wall, would help many Americans. All "no" votes by Dems.

I'm sure most people would rather have a GDP of under 2 percent than the 4.1 percent under Trump. I'm sure most people would rather have more blacks, Hispanics and women out of work than to have them finding jobs thanks to Trump and his deregulation policy.

I'm sure most people would rather have their heart operated on by a plumber or dentist because they are perfect than by the best heart surgeon who has many faults and sins but wants to save their lives.

I am an ex-Democrat who says, "If I talk about others' faults, I won't use up so much paper telling all of my own."

Joseph Tubbs, Curwensville

Recalling McCain's service

John McCain was shot down over Vietnam in October 1967 after completing over 20 missions. He was a prisoner of war until 1973. While McCain fought in Vietnam our fearless president got four college draft deferments. After graduating in 1968 Trump visited a doctor who provided him with a letter stating he had bone spurs in a heel, and this enabled him to get a medical deferment from the draft. He later said the bone spurs were "minor."

McCain's passing brings back memories of my Navy service, which culminated in June 1967, and I recall McCain was almost killed in July 1967.

On July 29, 1967 an electrical power surge occurred in a Phantom F-4B parked on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal operating off Vietnam. A Zuni rocket shot across the flight deck and struck an external fuel tank of a A-4 Skyhawk piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Fred White or McCain. McCain and the other pilots were able to escape from their planes as jet fuel spilled across the flight deck, ignited, and triggered a chain-reaction of bomb explosions that killed 134 sailors and injured 161.

It was one of the worst naval accidents since World War II.

Donald Moskowitz, Londonderry, N.H.

Stand for the anthem; it's the law

I'm very disappointed and sad with the NFL, NFL Players Association and the activists who demonstrated before a Steelers game last month. The president, vice president and millions of Americans are correct. Free speech does not extend to the workplace, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. It is a matter of law. Either we are a nation of law-abiding people or we are not.

All Americans should know and respect the price paid in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more. Go visit Omaha Beach, Iwo Jima, Battan, Pork Chop Hill or Khe Sanh. Take a knee and reflect. Then maybe we all could obey the law.

U.S. Code 301 states that when the national anthem is played and the flag displayed, people in uniform (and members of the armed forces and veterans not in uniform) should face the flag and salute. All others should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart; men not in uniform should remove hats with their right hand and hold them at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.

Oh, and should you want to whine about the word "should," the legal definition of "should" means "obligation or duty."

As an 83-year-old veteran and still working on my Christian walk, I pray God intervenes to set aside division and this display of a perceived hateful ingratitude.

Charles Horvat Jr., Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Mueller has plenty

Hard to believe people like letter-writer Stephen Sokol (" Mueller has nothing to show ") can claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has nothing. Mueller has plenty. Already over 30 witches have been named and indicted; many have pleaded guilty and are cooperating. If he has nothing, why are Trump's lawyers saying they will try to block the report?

I say to you "lock her up" people, let's wait and see who goes to jail first. Hillary's "crimes" have been thoroughly investigated and nothing illegal was found. Trump is a crook, through and through, as are many of his appointees, who are not exactly the "best people."

Trump is the worst president in history. He is rapidly transforming our democracy into a dictatorship in support of himself and his rich donors. Since there aren't enough rich people to get them elected, Fox News is there to persuade ignorant people that it is in their interest to vote Republican. Trump has overturned 76 environmental laws (Google it).

The sooner his voters can accept the obvious truth about this horrible man, the better the chance we can survive the damage before it is too late. I assume Sokol has no children, or he would be more worried about the country Trump will be leaving.

Al Duerig, Salem