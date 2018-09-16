Letter to the editor: Anonymous sources nothing new
Updated 2 hours ago
Much of Bob Woodward’s work in “Fear: Trump in the White House” is based upon first- and second-hand anonymous sources from interviews he conducted with administration staffers. Most of the news articles written by journalists and published by The New York Times, Washington Post and others critical of Trump regularly cite anonymous sources within the White House who are always “familiar with” the meetings, writings, investigations, conversations and so on.
Now comes The New York Times’ publication of an anonymous op-ed from a Trump senior official that painted the picture of an unfit president. The writer claimed membership with a number of other such officials in a resistance movement to temper Trump’s decisions determined to be unacceptable.
But wait, this is different, something new. This is right from the horse’s mouth. This is stuff direct from eye and ear to pen. No middle man here. This guy was there. Problem is, we don’t have this horse’s name. You are right on if you guessed Mr. Anonymous. Something new? No, same lady of the night, new kimono.
Ken Mowl
Hempfield