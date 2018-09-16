Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Bill would ban puppy mill animals

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

September is Puppy Mill Awareness Month. Pennsylvania has the fourth highest number of puppy mills in the country, and many of these are included on the Humane Society’s “Horrible Hundred” report.

A puppy mill is a large-scale commercial dog-breeding facility that utilizes animal cruelty to maximize profit. Purchasing a puppy at a remote location makes it impossible to see the parents of the puppies or the conditions in which they were raised, making it the perfect sales venue for unscrupulous dealers.

A major legislative victory, Libre’s Law, was achieved last year, improving animal cruelty laws. Now Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Jefferson Hills, and Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Bridgeville, are sponsoring a bill that aims to make the puppy market more humane. The legislation would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores unless they come from animal shelters or rescues.

The General Assembly must act now to adopt the “puppy mill ban” bill before the session ends in November.

“You’ve got a Friend in Pennsylvania” clearly hasn’t applied to man’s best friend, and it’s time to rectify that.

Patrick Geho

Canonsburg

