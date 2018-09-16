Letter to the editor: Obfuscating Zubik should retire

The article “Bishop Zubik announces ‘year of repentance’ in response to child sex abuse allegations” (Sept. 11, TribLIVE) states, “Zubik has said the church didn’t cover up the abuse and that the church has instituted internal reforms to address abuse by clergy.” Such hutzpah. Sounds like diabolical narcissism working overtime — no cover-up, just a bit of obfuscation.

Do their internal reforms require all clergy be free of the proclivities assenting to any form of sodomy? Why has he not acknowledged and addressed the root problem, the homosexual clergy, who are unable without reservation to preach, teach and believe the truth?

Zubik states, “… We feel both shame and sorrow, and are reminded of our own sinfulness and the need for mercy.” These are hollow words, self-serving laments and expressions, doing nothing to restore the faith of those they failed to catechize.

Zubik, the principle teacher, should make clear the meaning and correct application of repentance. The four periods of prayer and fasting cited seem to be Ember Days originally thanking God for the gifts of nature; perhaps he should have chosen the Rogation Days instituted to appease God’s anger for mankind’s transgressions.

Bishop Zubik, it is time for you to retire. The psalmist tells us, “Do not become like the horse and the mule, who have no understanding.”

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin