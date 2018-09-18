Letter to the editor: Trump will triumph in 2020
Joe Palumbo’s letter “Trump, not Brennan, the ‘erratic’ one” (Sept. 10, TribLIVE) is laughable. Another naive, delusional Democrat who just can’t cope with the 2016 results. If Donald Trump weren’t president he couldn’t even get a clearance to be a school crossing guard — really? That is a moronic statement, to say the least.
Granted, Trump has rough edges and a huge ego, can’t stand criticism and uses rough language at times. But, I believe he has accomplished more in two years that any past president. Barack Obama often apologized for U.S. actions and gave off signs that he was against America. The liberal media are totally against Trump regardless of what he accomplishes, and will never give him credit.
Delusional people like you in your Democrat bubble in Arnold better get ready, baby, because Trump will wipe out your hateful candidates in 2020.
A. Atkinson
Lower Burrell