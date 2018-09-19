Letter to the editor: Republicans trying to save Medicare, Social Security
Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for trying to scare senior citizens into believing that Republicans will try to rob their Medicare and Social Security. No bill has ever been nor will ever be introduced that will strip these entitlements from those currently receiving them, and your Democrat representatives, including Sen. Bob Casey, know this. And yet they are constantly misleading people.
Medicare and Social Security are going broke, and Republicans are trying to secure them both for those benefiting from them today and those who will benefit in the future. Democrats are trying to buy the votes of seniors with their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s money, and I repeat: They should be ashamed of themselves for doing so.
If you are a senior citizen, please rest assured that Republicans are not trying to take away what you have rightly earned and deserve. Now you know what Democrats are trying to hide from you.
Rich Schachte
New Kensington