Letter to the editor: 25th Amendment does not provide for impeachment

Certain Democratic U.S. senators are claiming they can remove President Donald Trump by virtue of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They cannot.

The 25th Amendment is not an impeachment procedure against the president. The amendment is to be used in the event the president declares himself as being unable to perform the duties and powers of the presidency due to existing health conditions.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment states, “Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

Section 4 states: “Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

There has not been any declaration by any notable physician that Trump is not mentally or physically able to discharge the duties of the presidency. The Democratic Party and certain Democratic senators are treading in dangerous waters in their coup attempt to overthrow a duly elected president.

Call your Pennsylvania Democratic senator, Bob Casey, and voice your objection today.

John Kostelac

White Oak