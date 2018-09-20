Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Communism is for losers

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 6:42 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Robert Grottenthaler’s “Disgusted with divided America” (Sept. 8, TribLIVE) is the most disingenuous letter I have ever read. It sounds like it was written by a middle-schooler who is so naive that he believes communism is a wonderful political system in which government provides everything its citizens need for “free,” and that we everyday Americans are the cause of the divisiveness he deplores because we reject socialism.

Grottenthaler has adopted the mainstream media’s claim that Trump is somehow evil because he defends himself against his enemies. Apparently, Republicans have no right to free speech. And then Gottenthaler flat-out lies when he claims that Trump disparages Gold Star families. He has done nothing of the sort. He has, in fact, made them heroes, which they are.

You say Republicans calling Democrats “socialists” is a slur when the Democrats themselves admit they are communists. Check out Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Corey Booker and many others.

Mr. Grottenthaler, if you think communism is so great, tell me where or when it has ever worked in the entire history of the world. Was the Soviet Union successful? They built a wall around it to keep people from escaping. How about Cuba? Or Venezuela?

Communism is for losers. It makes everyone a loser. We reject it.

Bob Jacobs

Unity

