Letter to the editor: Millennials have moved past Facebook

The article “Pew survey: 1 in 4 American users have deleted Facebook” (Sept. 5, TribLIVE) suggested that the stark drop in Facebook’s popularity was a result of its recent hacks and lack of transparency. Although one can infer that this decline is resultant of the Cambridge Analytica hijacking and subsequent privacy concerns, the cause may simply be the platform itself. The survey’s report noted that 44 percent of adults ages 18-29 said they have deleted the app from their phones in the past year.

From a millennial perspective, once an app is deleted from the phone, it is deleted from the brain. As an 18-year-old with a penchant for perusing the internet for hours on end, I can confidently say that my peers have no interest in the selfies and awkward political statements of middle-aged relatives who we have to put up with once a year at family reunions. On Instagram, Snapchat and other platforms, the soccer mom and racist grandma have not caught up to us.

I believe it has less to do with the privacy concerns (we know, the second we sign up for any site, we have sold our souls), but that the trend has moved on.

Antonia Christou

Franklin Park

The writer, a senior at North Allegheny Senior High School, wrote this letter for an honors argument class.