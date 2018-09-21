Letter to the editor: Obama did attack the press

In his speech at the University of Illinois Sept. 7, former President Obama said, “I complained plenty about Fox News — but you never heard me threaten to shut them down, or call them enemies of the people.” That is exactly what his administration tried to do in 2009, when Fox News was excluded from pool coverage — only to back down after protests from other press outlets.

Obama’s Justice Department labeled Fox News reporter James Rosen a “co-conspirator for soliciting information from a State Department contractor for a story,” according to CNN. “According to (Jake) Tapper … the agency went so far as to seize the phone records of Rosen’s parents and other phone lines connected to Fox News,” writes Matt Hadro on the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters website. Even The New York Times’ Michael Shear called it “absolutely chilling.”

CBS News wrote in 2017, “For the first time ever, a presidential administration is treating news reporting like a crime, and a reporter like a criminal suspect.” CBS News reporter Jan Crawford added, “… no presidential administration — not even the Nixon administration — went after reporters with search warrants and secret surveillance … .”

Perhaps Obama should follow the lead of George W. Bush, who did the classy thing in not criticizing his successor.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek