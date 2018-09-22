Sounding off: Everyone lies, not just Trump and Catholics

In response to Carl Mochak's letter " Trump & church the worst liars ": It's ludicrous to label Trump and Catholics the worst liars. I am not Catholic, but I believe his comments to be very narrow. All people lie. He lives in a black-and-white world.

No political leader is above lying. Quit acting like Democrats don't lie. They all lie. If I make a promise and for some reason I can't keep my promise, does that make me a liar? If you tell someone they look great when they do not, is that lying? What is the definition of lying? What evidence do you have that someone lied? Because you hear a news story or read it on the internet doesn't make it true or false. You would have to have sufficient evidence in a court of law for such to be judged.

As far as abuse, this is not only a problem in the Catholic church. These vile acts happen every day to people of all ages, male and female, done by men and women, everywhere.

The victims deserve to be recognized, and those who commit such acts need to be held accountable.

Renee Deglau, Hempfield

Obfuscating Zubik should retire

The article " Bishop Zubik announces 'year of repentance' in response to child sex abuse allegations " states, "Zubik has said the church didn't cover up the abuse and that the church has instituted internal reforms to address abuse by clergy." Such hutzpah. Sounds like diabolical narcissism working overtime — no cover-up, just a bit of obfuscation.

Do their internal reforms require all clergy be free of the proclivities assenting to any form of sodomy? Why has he not acknowledged and addressed the root problem, the homosexual clergy, who are unable without reservation to preach, teach and believe the truth?

Zubik states, "... We feel both shame and sorrow, and are reminded of our own sinfulness and the need for mercy." These are hollow words, self-serving laments and expressions, doing nothing to restore the faith of those they failed to catechize.

Zubik, the principle teacher, should make clear the meaning and correct application of repentance. The four periods of prayer and fasting cited seem to be Ember Days originally thanking God for the gifts of nature; perhaps he should have chosen the Rogation Days instituted to appease God's anger for mankind's transgressions.

Bishop Zubik, it is time for you to retire. The psalmist tells us, "Do not become like the horse and the mule, who have no understanding."

Peter A. Caruso, West Mifflin

Free trade vs. unfair trade

A number of America's trading partners have long engaged in unfair trading practices against us, some quite blatantly. This should not be news to anybody. At the same time, we've been told by the smart people that, not to worry, free trade floats all boats and is so important that we should not bother to redress these predatory practices. We've been hearing this quite a lot since President Trump has begun imposing tariffs to combat these inequities. This puzzles me. In his commentary " No need for government to manage international trade ," Donald J. Boudreaux explains the advantages of free trade within our country, and then asks rhetorically why foreign trade is any different. I.e., he claims there are no pertinent disanalogies between domestic and foreign trade. So how does he explain anti-trust laws? We have them in this country to police against unfair trade practices, but there is no effective measure like that governing foreign trade. Except, that is, for tariffs. (The World Trade Organization is apparently pretty impotent.) Does Boudreaux think anti-trust laws are unnecessary? (Some economists do so believe.) If not, he would have to support the use of tariffs. So what gives? What am I missing?

Arthur F. Moeller, St. Clair Township

Who needs NFL? Bring on XFL

I read with great curiosity about the NFL Kickoff game having its lowest ratings in 10 years, The game, which featured last year's Super Bowl champs and perennial favorite the Atlanta Falcons, should have been a ratings boom. After the game, NBC and the NFL blamed the weather! Some of the best games in history were played in inclement weather; everyone can pick a game in their heads right now.There are more realistic reasons, like the whole kneeling thing. Plus, the NFL has turned into a glorified flag-football game. The QBs are essentially off-limits, there are no more good clean hits, and there no longer is that hard-nosed trench warfare, where one team drives the ball and you can tell that it's football. It's a shadow of the old NFL. Plus, many cities have outlawed or curtailed tailgating. Hey corporations and government: Leave us alone and bring on the XFL!

Richard Bell, Ligonier Township