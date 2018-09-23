Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Media mock free speech

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 6:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The major media news outlets in this country are making a mockery of free speech by reporting over 90 percent negative news about our president. Most of this negative news puts into question how much of it is true. Fact-checking on both sides of issues reveals many different opinions — who do you believe?

The mere fact that there is so much negative news has turned me off from believing anything I see or read in the newspapers. Take, for example, that nearly 100 percent of newspapers’ and TV outlets’ predictions for the last presidential election were wrong. Yet the news media still post and support polling data.

Journalists have to start reporting accurate news that is verifiable to regain my trust — not state “a reliable source” provided information. If they cannot provide a source that I can verify, then they are not to believed.

Donald Martin

Barnett, Forest County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me