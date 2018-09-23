Letter to the editor: Media mock free speech
The major media news outlets in this country are making a mockery of free speech by reporting over 90 percent negative news about our president. Most of this negative news puts into question how much of it is true. Fact-checking on both sides of issues reveals many different opinions — who do you believe?
The mere fact that there is so much negative news has turned me off from believing anything I see or read in the newspapers. Take, for example, that nearly 100 percent of newspapers’ and TV outlets’ predictions for the last presidential election were wrong. Yet the news media still post and support polling data.
Journalists have to start reporting accurate news that is verifiable to regain my trust — not state “a reliable source” provided information. If they cannot provide a source that I can verify, then they are not to believed.
Donald Martin
Barnett, Forest County