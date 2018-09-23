Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Enemies the real border risk

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

While I would never question Dr. Amesh A. Adalja’s professional expertise, his op-ed ( “Undocumented immigrants, open borders are not an infectious disease risk,” Sept. 10, TribLIVE) left out a few important details. His major concern was that undocumented immigrants through our southern borders do not carry the threat of infectious diseases that we should concern ourselves with.

Adalja does not address the disease (not my definition of this condition) of drug addiction within this group. Nor does he address mental health issues. While I realize he was limiting himself to communicable diseases, unfortunately, just making it OK for anyone to come here just for a flu shot is really not the issue.

He glosses over the real issue and attempts to minimize the real problem. As our government continually steps up security on the average American citizen, our border allows people in with very little screening. Communicable diseases are the tip of the iceberg. The reality is we have no idea what nationalities are coming in. Dark-haired, brown-eyed men from the Middle East could easily blend in with those who just walk in. They could be our enemies carrying Ebola virus or anthrax. Do we really want our children exposed to this possibility?

It rankles me that the media is so eager to publish something by a Ph.D. just because it is compassionate with no concern for the real common-sense threat this issue presents. It should be glaringly apparent how vulnerable our nation really is and how dangerous this world can be.

James Chrisner

Mt. Pleasant Township

