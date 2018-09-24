Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Abuse allegations are a bad joke

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Enough already! “He said, she said” cases need to be dismissed. Is there no statute of limitations on these allegations that surface 10, 20, 30 and 40 years later? Now we have a drunken woman claiming sexual misconduct among teenagers. Why are these women only offended when the man becomes a well-known person?

It’s no wonder people have no faith in the news media or the justice system. These things are no more than a bad joke, and if you ask me, the men have become the victims. According to today’s standards, I could bring charges against probably 10 men, beginning with the little boy who kissed me in the first grade.

Having been a battered woman in my adult life, I don’t often defend men, but this has become ridiculous. Stop printing it, stop reporting it, stop prosecuting it! Ladies, stop humiliating yourselves by admitting that you are unable to protect yourself in the grown-up world. If no report has been made, then no evidence exists. Case closed.

The same goes for the priests. There will be a special place in hell for those pretending to be men of God and using that position to abuse children, and for those covering it up. If you don’t believe in heaven or hell, then it is simply child abuse and falls under the first paragraph.

Teach your children to report anyone who touches them inappropriately.

Eileen Condie

Hempfield

