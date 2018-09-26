Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: The left's hatred of America

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 9:12 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

If you think the left’s hatred for Donald Trump stems from their rhetorical claims that he is racist, sexist or even that he colluded with Russia to defeat HRC, go to the back of the class. The fact is, Trump is dismantling everything America-hating progressives have been building for decades, a new one-world order. Billionaire forces of evil (George Soros, et al.) have infiltrated and taken control of the Democratic Party for this purpose. Greed and a lust for power have made many vulnerable to this end. I suggest the Clintons, Obamas, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, et al. as easy targets. They all hate America and are driven by this greed and lust.

The destruction of America seemed to be within their reach and nearly came to fruition under the Obama regime, but not to worry — it would surely be accomplished under an HRC administration. Their dream, however, became a nightmare when Trump became president. His presidency had to be nullified and he had to be destroyed. He could not be permitted to drain the swamp, a system of corruption put in place to accomplish their destroy-America plans.

Please, America, think before you vote. Why do Dems demand open borders and voting rights for noncitizens and oppose voter ID? They dumbed down America by taking over public education and they corrupted the media. They want God out of all aspects of our lives and want you to believe that “everything free” creates utopia.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe

