Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump has no moral decency

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

The presidency is pre-eminently a place of moral decency. This is what the Donald Trump supporters are unwilling or unable to accept.

Many free-market capitalists, legions of hypocritical evangelists and anti- environmentalists, and almost all spineless Republican lawmakers have abandoned their integrity to jump into the basket of deplorables with the David Duke know-nothings who worship at the Trump altar. They are indeed a cult.

As long as Trump supports (or seems to support) their pet individual agendas, he not only is to be defended, but lauded and excused for the grossest behavior ever demonstrated by a national leader. He and his sycophants excoriate the free press and any citizen who dares resist this shameless narcissist, who lacks not only a moral compass but also fails to surmount the lowest bar of honest, civil human intercourse.

Politically, I am forced to accept him as the president. Morally, I repudiate him completely and thus continue my resistance. Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine commentator, put it best when he recently wrote: “Trump repels virtue and is a magnet for sleaze … (he) has built a career knee-deep in ethical filth.” Strong words, but their veracity cannot be denied. Simply review his checkered past and the recently catalogued 5,000 perfidious statements (Fact Checker database) he has made since he took office. Sad!

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum

