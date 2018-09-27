Letter to the editor: Letter-writer wrong on priest's 'hero'

Regarding John Phil Moximchalk’s letter “How can a priest worship Trump?” (Sept. 4, TribLIVE): I read my letter concerning Democrat-socialists several times. I never mentioned President Trump in my warning to the Democrats of a cancer invading their party. They are a cancer that needs to be removed from the party STAT.

Donald Trump is not my hero; he is my president. I voted for Trump because I knew Hillary Clinton was as crooked as we were being told. My choice was wise; the president is doing a great job in running our great country. The United States is finally in the hands of a nonpolitical businessman and not a politician.

My hero is Jesus Christ. He is also my boss, as I work in the Orthodox Catholic Church.

You bring up the tragedy of the evil priests molesting children. Those evil men that you seem to hate very much will be taken care of by my hero and the judge of all of us, Christ himself.

I voice my opinion often, and I know people will disagree with me, but I want them to know that they should know what I said and what they disagree with.

Jesus knows everything that I opine on, and I try to be firm and truthful because it is his opinion I worry about.

God bless you and God bless America.

The Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.