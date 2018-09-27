Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Medicare & Social Security

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Write on, Rich Schachte ( “Republicans trying to save Medicare, Social Security,” Sept. 19, TribLIVE). Pennsylvanians only hear from Sen. Bob Casey when he is up for election. Casey always goes to the first page of the Democrat playbook — “They plan to take away your Social Security” — to frighten old people.

A secure Medicare and Social Security are byproducts of a thriving economy. Thank you, President Trump.

When folks work, they and their employer pay payroll taxes into Social Security (6.2 percent) and Medicare (1.45 percent). That is 7.65 percent x 2, or 15.3 percent of their earnings.

What Democrats don’t tell you is that they want to extend these benefits to illegal aliens and keep them on the Democrat plantation. Spanish translation: “When you rob Pedro to pay Raul, you can always depend on the support of Raul.”

Democrats will not tell you that the government is a poor steward of your money. The average return for your Social Security money is an inflation-adjusted 1.23 percent. Gen Xers and millennials can expect to get 88 cents for every dollar they contribute to Social Security if the system lasts until their retirement.

Republican attempts to allow you some control of your payroll tax investment (i.e., stock market) have been resisted. The average rate of return of the U.S. stock market since 1900 is 10.4 percent per year.

Would you rather get 10.4 percent or 1.23 percent annually on your investment?

David A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me