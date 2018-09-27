Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Camels don't belong in circus

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Regarding “Investigation continues into camel chaos at Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh” (Sept. 17, TribLIVE): Most parents do everything they can to protect their children from harm. So why would any mom or dad take their little ones to an animal circus, much less allow them to ride a camel or an elephant?

Camels don’t belong in circuses. They have no quality of life when they are relegated to transport trailers and small pens or forced to plod in endless circles.

Why are the Shriners, an organization focused on good works, still hiring animal circuses? Supporting cruelty to animals undermines the integrity of the Shriners and shows just how out of touch they are with public sentiment. Animal-free circuses are thriving, and animal-based circuses are going under one after another.

Pretending animal abuse does not exist at the circus does not make it any less real; shielding children from the truth is unfair to them and to the animals. Parents and grandparents who want to raise kind kids — and keep them safe — should stay away from the circus.

Regina O’Neill

Philipsburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me