Letter to the editor: Camels don't belong in circus

Regarding “Investigation continues into camel chaos at Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh” (Sept. 17, TribLIVE): Most parents do everything they can to protect their children from harm. So why would any mom or dad take their little ones to an animal circus, much less allow them to ride a camel or an elephant?

Camels don’t belong in circuses. They have no quality of life when they are relegated to transport trailers and small pens or forced to plod in endless circles.

Why are the Shriners, an organization focused on good works, still hiring animal circuses? Supporting cruelty to animals undermines the integrity of the Shriners and shows just how out of touch they are with public sentiment. Animal-free circuses are thriving, and animal-based circuses are going under one after another.

Pretending animal abuse does not exist at the circus does not make it any less real; shielding children from the truth is unfair to them and to the animals. Parents and grandparents who want to raise kind kids — and keep them safe — should stay away from the circus.

Regina O’Neill

Philipsburg