Letter to the editor: Reality Tour can open eyes to drug dangers

Regarding Lisa Illinsky’s letter about letting teens see firsthand what the drug epidemic is doing to our friends and families ( “Mock funerals could help stem heroin epidemic,” Sept. 10, TribLIVE): Please attend a Reality Tour. This program has dramatic scenes that include the first time a young teen is offered drugs, an arrest, the first night an addict spends in jail, an emergency room and a funeral, complete with casket and receiving line. Parents and young people (10 and older) learn how to get out of dangerous situations, make better decisions and keep homes drug-safe.

This epidemic is changing families’ lives forever. Prevention is the answer. We need to make sure we are aware and make sure our kids know we will do whatever it takes to keep them safe. The Reality Tour is a great way to start that conversation with your kids.

Anyone is welcome to attend the SA Reality Tour in Glassport. There are Reality Tours in many other communities, and I hope all parents will attend with their children. Don’t wait. Drug dealers don’t care how old your child is, and they certainly do not care if they kill them. Learn more at realitytour.org .

Leslie Craine

Glassport

The writer is a volunteer with the SA Reality Tour.