Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Dems responsible for nation's division

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

I was amused and flattered to be mentioned in Robert Grottenthaler’s letter ( “Disgusted with divided America,” Sept. 8, TribLIVE). He must have become a little unhinged at my comment about the communist/Democrats who believe we should have open borders and allow anyone who wishes to invade our country to come on in. 

Those who wish to immigrate should follow our laws and apply within the legal format. No American tax dollars should pay for housing or medical care for anyone in this country illegally.

As to those dividing the country, may I suggest that Grottenthaler show me a time that our country was in total agreement? I am 70 years old and have read our history and have yet to find a time when we have not had dissension among us. During times of peace and war, there have been differences of opinion. If there is blame to be laid at anyone’s doorstep for the division in our nation, look no further than the communist/Democrats’ support of antifa thugs and the alleged George Soros agents paying people to act up at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

If anyone wishes my country harm it is those who wear the communist/Democrat label. Mr. Grottenthaler, ours is a representative republic, not a democracy.

John T. Watson

North Huntingdon

