Letter to the editor: Cosby deserves his sentence

To anyone who would assert that it is cruel to sentence a legally blind, sickly, elderly man to a prison term, I would contend that Bill Cosby got off easy. For most of his 81 years, he lived a double life of hypocrisy, enjoying vast wealth, stardom and adulation as he preyed upon unsuspecting young women who looked up to him as a mentor, using them to try to satisfy his insatiable sexual desires. He had the gall to play the elder statesman in his recipes for better living for the African-American community.

He was convicted of criminal conduct involving only one woman because his other multiple accusers could not bring charges against him due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Through it all, his adoring wife inexplicably stood by his side, taking a note from Donald Trump as she had the audacity to attack the jurist in the case and the judicial system as biased and inequitable.

Victim Andrea Constand stated credibly that her life was taken from her. The same could be said for others who did not figure into the criminal case as prominently as she.

If the prison time served by Cosby becomes a life sentence, he will have no one but himself to blame. Perhaps he can use his time to reflect upon his stunning fall from grace.

He was able to pull the wool over our eyes for so long. His misdeeds finally caught up to him. Justice delayed is better than no justice.

Oren Spiegler

South Strabane