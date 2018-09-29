Letter to the editor: Senators opposing Kavanaugh hypocrites
I have yet to see such a collection of spiteful and hateful hypocrites as the cabal of senators, mostly learned in the law and sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Their opposition is not based on Kavanaugh’s judicial record, which, while considered outstanding, in his case appears to be a minor consideration. Instead, the opposition is based on unproven, unsubstantiated, speculative and uncorroborated charges by a woman who claims that she recalls an event that allegedly occurred more than 35 years ago when Kavanaugh and the woman were both high school teenagers.
If the truth be known and if the same standard would be applied to the collective members of the U.S. Senate, including the female senators, I would be reasonably certain that most of them would be looking for other jobs.
Wayne Baughman
Salem