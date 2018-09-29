Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Zubik's apology hollow

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik has finally apologized for “the times that I could’ve done more, for the times that I could’ve said more” in pedophile priest cases ( “Bishop Zubik says he’s sorry for times ‘I could’ve done more, … said more’,” Sept. 23, TribLIVE). He’s being disingenuous.

Dozens of local child-molesting clerics assaulted hundreds of kids for decades. Zubik wasn’t just silent or inactive. Like his predecessors, he concealed some of these crimes. It’s wrong for him to pretend he basically just didn’t work hard enough to protect kids. He actively chose instead to protect predators. So his vague, weak apology at this late juncture rings very hollow.

Judy Jones

Marthasville, Mo.

The writer is midwest regional leader for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests ( www.snapnetwork.org ).

