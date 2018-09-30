Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Dems provide great show on Kavanaugh

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The last weeks have been difficult on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but very entertaining for those of us on the conservative side of the political spectrum. I hadn’t seen Sen. Richard Blumenthal so violent since he fought in Vietnam — which he didn’t.

Stolen honor aside, it was great to see the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates trying to outduel each other in who could be the best at intimidation and rancor. For me, the best performance was Sen. Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” moment; it was a Nike moment for me. It ranks right up there with Michael Dukakis’ tank ride and the victory scream of Howard Dean. What fun! Now, the serial drama of “Dr. Ford’s Fantasy.”

Bur for real grandstanding, no one can beat our former “dear leader,” Barack Obama. “Never Trumpers” scold us that our current president does not abide by the longstanding traditions of the office. One of those traditions is that the prior holder of that office does not publicly demean his successor. In my own experience, Eisenhower did not critique JFK’s handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis, despite his expertise in military actions. The same has been the case all the way up to George W. Bush and his graciousness toward the Obama administration. But Obama arises from his dismal two terms in office to suggest that Donald Trump’s success is due to him, but Trump’s failures have put the nation in jeopardy. This from a former president more elegant than effective, more debonair than decisive, more officious than attentive to the duties of his office.

The former first lady gave this political advice to her adoring audiences: “When they go low, we go high.” This suggestion should be heeded by her husband.

Ed Klein

Stonycreek

