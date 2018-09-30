Letter to the editor: Keep politics off the sports pages

I have been getting the Trib for over 30 years, mostly because it employs people in the local area and there are some good, unbiased articles in it. I was disturbed when the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made top front-page news. I am disgusted with the way that was dealt with — no proof, just an accusation, but a big front-page story.

That day, I went to the Sports page and read Mark Madden’s article on the Steelers. In agreement with Madden’s take, I liked his article.

The next Sunday, I began reading Madden’s article “Steelers ‘D’ too putrid to let offense bail team out” (Sept. 22, TribLIVE), in which he compared Antonio Brown to President Trump in calling out the media for “fake news,” which the president does to protect himself from lies. If you like POTUS or not, he is right most of the time about the media’s lies.

But that is political stuff and I am not wanting to see that garbage in the Sports pages. I am seriously thinking about canceling my subscription, and definitely won’t be reading Madden if he goes political again. We are sick of anti-Trump politics sneaking in to every aspect of our media .

Dave Cassidy

Penn Township, Westmoreland County