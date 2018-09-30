Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Keep politics off the sports pages

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

I have been getting the Trib for over 30 years, mostly because it employs people in the local area and there are some good, unbiased articles in it. I was disturbed when the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made top front-page news. I am disgusted with the way that was dealt with — no proof, just an accusation, but a big front-page story.

That day, I went to the Sports page and read Mark Madden’s article on the Steelers. In agreement with Madden’s take, I liked his article.

The next Sunday, I began reading Madden’s article “Steelers ‘D’ too putrid to let offense bail team out” (Sept. 22, TribLIVE), in which he compared Antonio Brown to President Trump in calling out the media for “fake news,” which the president does to protect himself from lies. If you like POTUS or not, he is right most of the time about the media’s lies.

But that is political stuff and I am not wanting to see that garbage in the Sports pages. I am seriously thinking about canceling my subscription, and definitely won’t be reading Madden if he goes political again. We are sick of anti-Trump politics sneaking in to every aspect of our media .

Dave Cassidy

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me