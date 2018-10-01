Letter to the editor: Straws as WMDs

So, the latest stop on the Nanny State Express is plastic straws. While I can appreciate that plastic straws are part of a pollution problem, the outright ban of this handy little item seems a bit extreme. If the problem is straws washing up on the beach, the real issue should be the people on the water; seems they’d be the cause of the problem.

Congress should empower the Coast Guard to search and seize the plastic straws as contraband, or perhaps WMDs, and send the fiends to Gitmo as terrorists. If law enforcement is given arrest powers regarding plastic straws, how long until some unsuspecting toddler is thrown to the ground because he blatantly drank a juice box in public?

It’s surprising that state and federal governments didn’t introduce a straw tax. A penny per straw could possibly add millions of dollars to tight budgets. Of course, placing a tax on straws would drive down straw usage and have the same effect as the ban.

A straw black market would appear, then a war on straws. Another money-maker for the feds as they confiscate your personal belongings. Given the success of “the war on drugs,” this would seem to be a more familiar path for federal officials to remove more of our rights, and our money.

You may think that laws are about protecting you or the environment, but the more arbitrary laws that are passed, the more you surrender your liberty. So, my fellow strawers, put your garbage in its proper place, so we can keep our liberty.

John Gregory Parks

McKeesport