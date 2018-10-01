Letter to the editor: Hempfield reassessment discriminatory?
Updated 12 hours ago
The Hempfield Area School District has raised taxes in nine of the past 12 years; that’s 75 percent of the time. They want a new high school. Isn’t every teen entitled to play football on artificial turf? How I miss pulling a chunk of grass from my helmet.
Our school board’s decision to reassess the tax rate on home-buyers will give the appearance of discrimination. Our Chamber of Commerce and “Reimagining Westmoreland” plan have concluded that many of our future residents will be of “diversity” due to population trends. How are they going to react when they find out, after moving here, that they have been targeted for higher taxes, but that 95 percent of long-term residents have not? This short-sighted money grab will negate the county’s long-awaited plan for the future.
Shame on our greedy school board, whose members mostly work in the education system and are not objective. It’s time to vote out Sonya Brajdic, Jeanne Smith, Diane Ciabattoni, Pamela Gibasiewicz, Michele Fischer and David Iwig. I’ll let you know if I get re-assessed for writing this.
John Ventre
Hempfield