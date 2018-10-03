Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Don't punish trafficking victims

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Children are systematically exploited by human traffickers here in America, then they are prosecuted by our criminal justice system. Minors are kidnapped, intimidated and coerced into being virtual slaves and/or prostitutes. When apprehended, they are arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated. Obviously, this is punishing the victims of the crime rather than assisting and protecting them.

Fortunately, there’s a solution that is near to realization. Senate Bill 554, the Safe Harbor bill, will immunize sexually exploited minors from prosecution and provide safe and stable housing, education, counseling and life-skills training instead of punishing them.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Stewart Greenleaf in January 2017. It passed in the state Senate but is stalled in the House. It was “tabled” on June 6, 2018. And there it sits. There are a few more days left in this year’s legislative calendar for this bill to be passed. There is broad support on both sides of the aisle, but our state representatives need to hear from us to push this bill forward.

In addition to your representative, Rep. Mike Turzai, Speaker of the House, needs to know that Pennsylvanians want to protect rather than punish victims of human trafficking. Please contact him today to voice your support for this important bill and ask him to put it to a House vote. You can contact him at 139 Main Capitol, P.O. Box 202028, Harrisburg, PA 17120-2028; (717) 772-9943; or mturzai@pahousegop.com.

Susan Wooley

Camp Hill

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me