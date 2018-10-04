Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: 25th Amendment DOES provide for impeachment

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Regarding John Kostelac’s letter “25th Amendment does not provide for impeachment” (Sept. 19, TribLIVE): Well, Mr. Kostelac, Betsy DeVos would be proud. Half-truths and misinformation are quickly becoming the fuel of today’s discussion processes. But, just for the fun of it, let’s look at the entire 25th Amendment — not just the parts you quoted that appear to give a basis for your sadly mistaken letter.

Section 4 begins: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.” That is exactly why your partial quote from Section 4 begins with the word “Thereafter.”

If you are going to assume the position of pontificator or nattering nabob, please, as a first step, do your homework and tell the truth — the whole truth.

Rhonda Buttacavoli

Washington Township, Westmoreland County

