Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Learn from cigarettes, take action on climate

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

When I was growing up in the ’50s, cigarette smoking was in vogue, and we referred to cigarettes as cancer sticks because there was some research indicating there was a relationship between cigarette smoking and cancer. Of course, it took a number of decades and numerous deaths from cigarette smoking until the government and general population responded.

This similar situation has happened again with climate change. Although 99 percent of the scientists in the world have agreed that climate change is happening, a large number of deniers do not believe it. Finally, after a number of decades, most world leaders agreed and signed the Paris accords to reduce carbon dioxide levels. But, the United States’ illustrious leader has conducted his own “research,” refers to climate change as a Chinese hoax and has removed us from the Paris accords.

As our rivers and creeks are overflowing, 100-year hurricanes are becoming the norm, forest fires are consuming millions of acres, red tide is killing aquatic life, glaciers are melting at frantic rates, and everyone’s lives are being affected, our leader is eliminating regulations controlling carbon dioxide. My hopes and prayers are for the lives of my grandchildren and the lives of the billions of people who live on this fragile planet, that we can reverse course and campaign against climate change like we have done with cigarette smoking.

Richard P. Davis

Saltlick

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me