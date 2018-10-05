Letter to the editor: Learn from cigarettes, take action on climate
When I was growing up in the ’50s, cigarette smoking was in vogue, and we referred to cigarettes as cancer sticks because there was some research indicating there was a relationship between cigarette smoking and cancer. Of course, it took a number of decades and numerous deaths from cigarette smoking until the government and general population responded.
This similar situation has happened again with climate change. Although 99 percent of the scientists in the world have agreed that climate change is happening, a large number of deniers do not believe it. Finally, after a number of decades, most world leaders agreed and signed the Paris accords to reduce carbon dioxide levels. But, the United States’ illustrious leader has conducted his own “research,” refers to climate change as a Chinese hoax and has removed us from the Paris accords.
As our rivers and creeks are overflowing, 100-year hurricanes are becoming the norm, forest fires are consuming millions of acres, red tide is killing aquatic life, glaciers are melting at frantic rates, and everyone’s lives are being affected, our leader is eliminating regulations controlling carbon dioxide. My hopes and prayers are for the lives of my grandchildren and the lives of the billions of people who live on this fragile planet, that we can reverse course and campaign against climate change like we have done with cigarette smoking.
Richard P. Davis
Saltlick