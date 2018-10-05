Letter to the editor: Wagner has a plan for school safety
Scott Wagner, candidate for Pennsylvania governor, has made the following proposal for safety in our schools:
• An increase in funding for mental-health treatment
• Raising mandatory-minimum sentences for gun-related crimes
• Putting trained armed security guards in every school
• Making state money available for school safety initiatives
• Ensuring thorough background checks
• Putting each school through a high-level security assessment
Wagner also proposes a “zero-based” budget. Money that is wasted in state programs, such as the $850 million spent on the statewide radio system, will be used to hire highly trained military veterans and retired police officers.
Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed more education spending than he has signed. He has said that he will support a funding formula to school districts based on need. Does this mean that school safety will not be in place for all schools or only for some? His School Safety and Security Committee is part of a broader package. Does his broader budget package mean more taxes for Pennsylvanians?
Do we want a governor who has a plan of action or one who forms another committee?
Helen Wolfe
Murrysville