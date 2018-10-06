Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republicans will gut 'entitlements'

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Regarding the letter “Republicans trying to save Medicare, Social Security” (Sept. 19, TribLIVE): As a retired person who has worked for over 40 years, I depend on Social Security and Medicare, as does my wife. If you believe the Republicans do not want to gut “entitlements,” you are simply naive.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said on a talk show this year, “We’re going to have to get back next year at ‘entitlement reform,’ which is how you tackle the debt and deficit.”

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole said, “If someone wants to get serious about debt, come talk to me about ‘entitlements’.”

If “entitlement reform” is the best way to reduce the debt, do you think the Republicans will increase or reduce your benefits? The only alternative is to reduce your benefits.

Do not give the Republicans a mandate in November to reduce your Social Security and Medicare. Vote!

Jim Hill

Lower Burrell

