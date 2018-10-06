Letter to the editor: Differing candidates are best
In his column “The Democrats’ political pandering” (Sept. 27, TribLIVE), Paul Kengor rightly recognizes that Democrats are nominating vastly different candidates depending on which district they’re competing in, but he’s wrong to imply that such a move is unprincipled. Would he rather all Democratic candidates run to the left with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? When tea party republicans tried that approach, it exacerbated the Washington gridlock and polarization we all bemoan.
Democratic candidates like Conor Lamb and Ron DiNicola are more than just former Marines: They’ve set themselves apart by rejecting the typical partisan bickering and focusing on common-ground issues that appeal to their districts, like making health care affordable and fighting the opioid epidemic. Middle-of-the-road candidates like them are exactly what this country needs right now.
As the saying goes, “all politics is local.” It’s true, and it’s for the best.
Matt Bohince
Squirrel Hill