Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Lisa Silverman: WPIAL must do more about racism

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 8:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

This year and every year, many high school teams in America will travel to compete in communities that are hostile toward them solely because they are not white.

An incident at the Penn Hills-Connellsville soccer game Sept. 6 was one egregious case, but throughout my 22 years as a (white) teacher in the Woodland Hills School District, and as a mother of three current and former Penn Hills athletes, I can recount numerous more like it in varying degrees. The problem is bigger than Penn Hills and Connellsville, affecting many other school communities under the WPIAL’s sports jurisdiction.

My oldest son’s first experience with racism in sports was when he was in eighth grade. A player from a neighboring school , outmatched by our defense, assailed one of his soccer teammates with slurs. My son was profoundly troubled by it; he had no idea that such a thing was possible.

Over the years, my Woodland Hills students have shared stories about people shouting the n-word at band members and athletes. Spectators and athletes have reported being spit on. A student from a local Catholic high school dressing in a prison uniform for a WPIAL football playoff game against Woodland Hills — suggesting our students were criminals. Students in our marching band once had fried chicken thrown at them as they entered a stadium in one of the more affluent suburbs.

The discrimination against our children comes from private and public schools, rich and poor, but mostly from predominantly white communities.

WPIAL officials did not address the aggressive racial hatred directed at our players during the Sept. 6 game. They told players they would watch out for it. I cannot fault officials for not hearing everything on the field, but I do fault them for a “hands off” approach when players notify them — as the Penn Hills players did. This kind of officiating can lead to players taking things into their own hands. I am grateful and proud that our soccer players did not retaliate with fisticuffs, but this is not always the case. When children in districts like ours do occasionally lose their cool, their retaliation is interpreted as a character defect. They are the ones viewed as “thugs” — not the antagonists who taunted them with racial slurs in the first place .

There are many who would argue that Penn Hills should be satisfied with the WPIAL decision . After all, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley acknowledged that “there were in all probability some negative interactions in the field”; the board deemed our players’ statements “reasonably credible”; and the WPIAL required the Connellsville Area School District to hire an outside consultant to train its student-athletes regarding racial and cultural sensitivities.

I would argue that this decision confirms that black athletes do not matter in the eyes of the WPIAL, because if they mattered, the WPIAL would have defended our athletes on the field and in that boardroom — where they were victimized a second time in recalling the indignities of discrimination that day.

Students like ours have always demonstrated the courage to play through adversity. Likewise, the WPIAL must demonstrate courage by taking an active role in addressing racism in competition, which includes training their officials to handle these difficult situations. Simply scapegoating the host school — in this case, Connellsville — is irresponsible and shortsighted. In short, we would not have had such an incident if the WPIAL officials on the field had managed the game.

Lisa Silverman is an English teacher at Woodland Hills Junior Senior High School.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me