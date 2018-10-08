Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Hold all accountable in priest abuse tragedy

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Catholic Church needs to re-examine its policies and, along with our courts, hold every criminal involved in this horrific sexual abuse of children accountable — including those who did nothing to stop it. Simply “relieving the offender of his duties” is not enough. This type of abuse is not exclusive to the churches in Pennsylvania, but the institutional cover-up rests solely on those who continue to financially and physically support such atrocities.

We urge other states to follow in Pennsylvania’s footsteps, and we stand in solidarity with those who are calling for legislative policies that will help the victims in these cases. Too many faith-based organizations have been allowed to evade their civic responsibility and commit such tragic crimes. It is important that our government protects its citizens by providing the same oversight of religious groups as it does for secular institutions.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro broke with a long-standing tradition of politicians and law-enforcement officials who have ignored these reports when brought to their attention. This grand jury’s extensive work is commendable, and we honor the victims who came forward to save future generations from suffering a similar fate.

Marie Schaub

New Kensington

The writer is public policy participation committee chair for the Pittsburgh Freethought Community ( pittsburghfreethoughtcommunity.com ).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me