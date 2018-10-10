Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump fighting for us

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The letter “Trump has no moral decency” (Sept. 26, TribLIVE) was so insulting and demonstrated such a lack of “honest, civil human intercourse” that I feel sorry for the writer’s ignorance. I voted for President Donald Trump because I was disgusted by decades of mealy-mouthed politicians whose only concerns were to be re-elected. Trump doesn’t play the political games that we have endured for decades. He has an agenda and he is not afraid to fight for the citizens of our nation.

Resistors of this president believe that if they repeat their hateful lies loud enough and often enough, people will believe them and attack Trump and his supporters. Obviously, a percentage of our population eats this up. Look around. Open your eyes and your minds to the accomplishments and the advancements Trump has done in a very short time. Politicians are fighting him because they had us convinced that improvements in government or in our living conditions take a very long time to get done, if ever. Trump has proven that this is not true. Support Trump or languish in “the swamp.”

Jeanne Shields

North Huntingdon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me