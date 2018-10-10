Letter to the editor: Trump fighting for us
The letter “Trump has no moral decency” (Sept. 26, TribLIVE) was so insulting and demonstrated such a lack of “honest, civil human intercourse” that I feel sorry for the writer’s ignorance. I voted for President Donald Trump because I was disgusted by decades of mealy-mouthed politicians whose only concerns were to be re-elected. Trump doesn’t play the political games that we have endured for decades. He has an agenda and he is not afraid to fight for the citizens of our nation.
Resistors of this president believe that if they repeat their hateful lies loud enough and often enough, people will believe them and attack Trump and his supporters. Obviously, a percentage of our population eats this up. Look around. Open your eyes and your minds to the accomplishments and the advancements Trump has done in a very short time. Politicians are fighting him because they had us convinced that improvements in government or in our living conditions take a very long time to get done, if ever. Trump has proven that this is not true. Support Trump or languish in “the swamp.”
Jeanne Shields
North Huntingdon