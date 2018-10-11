Letter to the editor: Volunteers, neighbors, police heroes during fire

This Fire Prevention Week is a good time to share my experience, and express my gratitude, after a June fire that severely damaged my family’s home. The fire investigator ruled the fire was caused by a fan that was plugged in, but was not turned on. I encourage everyone to unplug such items, as well as phone chargers, hair dryers, etc. Don’t let it happen to you.

I am grateful that four volunteer fire companies responded in the middle of a weekday and saved my house. To the men and women of the Allegheny Valley, Springdale, Frazer Township and Highland Hose departments, you are the best.

I also wish to acknowledge the heroic efforts of two neighbors, Owen Nene and Ed Mavrinac, and Springdale Township Police Chief Michael Naviglia and Officer Craig Cummings, whose efforts in fighting the fire before the crews arrived were instrumental in preventing a total loss. Because of these wonderful people, we will eventually be able to return to our home.

And always remember to donate to your volunteer fire department.

Gary Ross

Springdale Township