Letter to the editor: Ode to Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mirror mirror on the wall,

who is most selfish of all?

Why, it must be that Le’Veon Bell of fame,

who makes millions and millions for playing a game.

What’s that you say?

Now he tells us he won’t play!

Just not enough gold in the pot today.

It’s not golf or tennis you see,

football isn’t just me, me, me.

Without the call,

you don’t get the ball,

and without the line,

you wouldn’t fare so fine.

We know as fans,

we’re not in his plans.

We’re just lowly rabble,

with bothersome babble,

though we buy the tickets and we watch on TV,

and we buy the jerseys and swag of the team.

So Me’Veon, Me’Veon here’s what we say,

take your mirror and gold and go far, far away.

Brad Daugherty

Bruceton Mills, W.Va.