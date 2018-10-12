Letter to the editor: Emissions discrimination
How is it that two people buy the exact same vehicle and, depending on where they live, one needs emissions and one doesn’t? I recently purchased a vehicle that didn’t have emissions and had to replace the battery before taking it for inspection. I was told I had to drive it around to reset the computer before it would pass emissions. I drove almost 150 miles before it reset. What really ticks me off is that the guy in the next town with the exact same vehicle doesn’t even need this sticker. I guess he doesn’t use the same roads I do. That’s bull.
Here’s the deal for the politicians: You are targeting only certain towns and people with this emissions crap, costing the garages and public only in these areas. Either make everyone in Pennsylvania get this done or scrap it. This is another example of the crap our government sweeps under the rug. Discrimination? I believe so.
Dwayne Buffer
Youngwood