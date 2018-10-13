Sounding off: Enough with the Trump bashing, Democrats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I seem to find myself in the minority in today's national Democratic Party.

I disagree with the tendency of most Democrats (including candidates for Congress and those in the news media) to constantly bash President Trump over his obnoxious personality and his divisive comments.

As very-conservative "Morning Joe" Scarborough has said on his MSNBC show, when Democrats talk negatively about Trump it just makes his supporters angrier and more protective of him, while corroborating their paranoid belief that the Democrats and the liberal part of the media are out to get Trump. Rather, as Scarborough suggests, Democrats need to focus on communicating their values and telling people how the federal government can be a force for good and can make life better for all Americans.

They don't seem to realize that most Americans agree with them that we need to protect the safety-net programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, student loans and unemployment insurance benefits. Those are winning issues that we should constantly be talking about, not trashing Trump.

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.

Politics not about winning and losing

I hope Lori Falce was being facetious when her op-ed, " Picking a side isn't always political. Or is it? ", compared football to political disagreements. Football allegiances can be vociferous, but many fans keep it in perspective. I had a problem with the behavior of some Penn State fans after the Pitt/Penn State game, but I also had some reasonable and friendly discussions with others.

Political differences are about much more than winning and losing. Only a handful of democracies have lasted more than 250 years, and we are close to imploding from within. Our country has been blessed, but I believe our founding, our Constitution and a government of laws — not men — have all been fundamental to our success. Along these lines, Supreme Court nominees have never been selected by polls or character assassination. The Republican Party is committed to certain principles, but also to preserving our borders. These stances are not right-wing or extreme.

Conversely, I see too many in the Democratic leadership, educational establishment, mainstream media and entertainment industry who have become so radicalized that they believe in uncontrolled immigration, a denuded Constitution and socialism rather than capitalism.

Most importantly, I see a polarization whereby many on the left don't want to win their argument, but would rather use name-calling and intimidation. The Democratic platform and tactics are not just liberal, but against American ideals of representative, constitutional government and freedom. Now we can add presumed guilt.

That said, with the help of newspapers like the Trib, let's keep the dialogue open.

Michael W. Contes, New Kensington

Hold all accountable in priest abuse tragedy

The Catholic Church needs to re-examine its policies and, along with our courts, hold every criminal involved in this horrific sexual abuse of children accountable — including those who did nothing to stop it. Simply "relieving the offender of his duties" is not enough. This type of abuse is not exclusive to the churches in Pennsylvania, but the institutional cover-up rests solely on those who continue to financially and physically support such atrocities.

We urge other states to follow in Pennsylvania's footsteps, and we stand in solidarity with those who are calling for legislative policies that will help the victims in these cases. Too many faith-based organizations have been allowed to evade their civic responsibility and commit such tragic crimes. It is important that our government protects its citizens by providing the same oversight of religious groups as it does for secular institutions.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro broke with a long-standing tradition of politicians and law-enforcement officials who have ignored these reports when brought to their attention. This grand jury's extensive work is commendable, and we honor the victims who came forward to save future generations from suffering a similar fate.

Marie Schaub, New Kensington

Learn about conservatism from Fox

Kick-off time is fast approaching, and you should have butterflies in your stomach. It's the game of your lifetime, with the common-sense, conservative team up against the rowdy, subversive, progressive liberal team. Should the liberal team win the elections, America doesn't stand a snowball's chance in Hades of becoming great again.

For you spectators unsure of who to root for, I implore you to do yourself and America the favor of setting aside just one night to watch Lou Dobbs on Fox Business and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham on Fox News. Educate and entertain yourselves with the flip side of "fake news" — a three-hour, fair political portrayal that should bring even the most hard-core liberal to the threshold of being able to understand and appreciate conservatism. And that's all I am going to say about that, for now.

Clay Stover, West Newton

Church is not the only corrupt entity

"God has forgotten us" is oft-repeated lately. Or have our deeds estranged us?

The Catholic Church abuse scandal has placed America's values and beliefs front and center.

Jesus opposed organized religion. Jesus never ordained apostles. If Christ attended a Catholic Mass, he would hurl the collection plate. The Catholic Church has systematically corrupted Christ's teachings solely for profit. Thousands of American men — ordained priests — remained silent while hundreds of thousands of children were abused. The church and its position within received precedence over the welfare of children.

Why the outrage? Many organizations — local and federal government, businesses, financial institutions, colleges, health care providers, insurance companies — are also corrupt. Politicians divert taxpayer dollars. Corporate leaders embezzle employee earnings. The financial sector and higher education have created indentured students. Health care costs "fixed" through provider-insurer agreements are bankrupting our elders. We remain silent on these injustices. We only react when corruption is exposed as child abuse.

Consider what Americans have acquiesced to since the sexual revolution of the 1960s:

• Serial monogamy is accepted as a committed relationship choice.

• Marriage is now all-inclusive, no longer limited to the traditional male-female dichotomy.

• Divorce has become a rite of passage, shame induced only by financial loss.

• We teach children that gender and sexual identity are personal preferences.

• We have remained silent while 60 million American children have been aborted.

We obviously revere our children. God has not forgotten anything we have done.

David Poskin, Harrison

Ode to Le'Veon Bell

Mirror mirror on the wall,

who is most selfish of all?

Why, it must be that Le'Veon Bell of fame,

who makes millions and millions for playing a game.

What's that you say?

Now he tells us he won't play!

Just not enough gold in the pot today.

It's not golf or tennis you see,

football isn't just me, me, me.

Without the call,

you don't get the ball,

and without the line,

you wouldn't fare so fine.

We know as fans,

we're not in his plans.

We're just lowly rabble,

with bothersome babble,

though we buy the tickets and we watch on TV,

and we buy the jerseys and swag of the team.

So Me'Veon, Me'Veon here's what we say,

take your mirror and gold and go far, far away.

Brad Daugherty, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.